Antique gov’t holds cleanup vs dengue

SAN JOSE, Antique – Cleanup drives were carried out following eight deaths due to dengue in the province.

From Jan. to Aug. 10, there were 310 dengue cases recorded in 17 out of 18 towns in Antique.

Only the municipality of Libertad was spared, Provincial Health Office record showed.

Mayors were directed to activate their respective health teams to participate in the cleanup, said Vice Gov. Edgar Denosta.

“There is a need to undertake massive cleanup to get rid of the mosquito vector’s breeding places,” Denosta added.

The latest reported death was in Valderrama on Aug. 10. It involved a 2-year-old child, said Provincial Health Officer Ric Noel Naciongyo.

Three fatalities were also reported in San Jose, and one each in Anini-y, Culasi, Hamtic, and Patnogon.

Last year, there were only three cases of death due to dengue. (PNA)