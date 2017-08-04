Antique gov’t receives bus donation

SAN JOSE, Antique – Gov. Rhodora Cadiao thanked the Vallacar Transit, Inc., for its bus donation to the provincial government.

Vallacar Transit, Inc. donated a bus unit to be used for tourists visiting the province.

Cadiao said this is a part of the “Wow Antique” project.

The governor said Antique is now the “rising star of Panay” for its 1.5-million tourists arrivals from January to July.

”We are grateful for the company,” Cadiao said.

The provincial government also gave the company a certificate of thanks for lending two bus units during the Palarong Pambansa last April.

Vallacar Transit, Inc. is the operator of Ceres buses, the largest land transportation in Negros and Panay islands. (PNA)