Antique vice governor wants ‘tourist-friendly’ comfort rooms

SAN JOSE, Antique – How do you welcome tourists? Give them nice comfort rooms.

Vice Governor Edgar Denosta wants to make comfort rooms “tourist-friendly” in the six most-visited municipalities in the province.

Denosta said this in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session on Thursday. He said he will present his proposal next week.

“With the growth of tourism in Antique, tourists will definitely look for comfort rooms,” the vice governor said.

More than 1.5 million tourists have been visiting the province since January this year.

The 100-square-meter comfort rooms were proposed to be built in Anini-y, San Remegio, Culasi, and Tibiao. (PNA)