Apo Island acquires glass-bottomed boat to boost tourism

DUMAGUETE City – The world-renowned dive destination Apo Island in Dauin, Negros Oriental, has acquired a glass-bottomed boat to attract more tourists to the island, which is a declared protected landscape and seascape.

The glass-bottomed boat cost P241,630 and was from the income-generated activities of the Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape (AIPLS) in 2016, Eleuterio Calijan, assistant protected area supervisor of Apo Island, said on Friday.

The boat has a 15-horsepower outboard motor and can accommodate six passengers and two operators, Calijan said.

The glass-bottomed boat is now ready and docked at Apo Island, waiting for its formal launching on Feb. 28.

In the meantime, the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) of Apo Island will finalize the proposed rates for the glass-bottomed boat during its meeting next month, said Calijan.

The boat is expected to generate additional income for Apo Island as it will allow passengers to see the marine turtles, corals, fish and other underwater life, particularly for those who do not know how to swim or do not want to get wet.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Negros Island Region (DENR-NIR) and AIPLS-PAMB have launched a contest to name the glass-bottomed boat for Apo Island.

The contest winner will receive an all-expense paid trip to Apo Island, said DENR-NIR regional director Al Orolfo.

The contest is open to all residents of Negros Island, aged 18 and above.

To join, one must first like the Facebook page DENR Negros Island Region and comment the suggested name for the glass-bottomed boat on this post: the name must be related to marine conservation and protection only.

Submission of entries on Facebook is up to Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. only.

Screening of submitted entries will be from Jan. 26 to 31, and those chosen will be asked to verify residency in Negros Island through valid documents.

Top entries will be posted in the DENR-NIR’s Facebook page for voting, which will be from Feb. 1 to 25.

The winning name will be announced on Feb. 28 during the official launching of the glass-bottomed boat at Apo Island. (PNA)