Aquaculture farm update conducted nationwide

SAN JOSE, Antique – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is updating the list of aquaculture farms nationwide.

PSA hopes to generate sampling frame for the quarterly surveys on aquaculture, said Provincial Statistics Officer Jesus F. Escote Jr.

The list update will be based on collected information on culture system, management system, area and/or volume of aquaculture farm, species cultured, and location of the aquaculture farm.

In Antique, the operation started second week of October and will end on the first week of December.

There are at least 6,870 aquaculture farms in the province. Many of these farms are found in Caluya town.

Four hired field enumerators and a team supervisor are conducting the survey.

PSA encouraged owners and/or managers of the aquaculture farms in the province to give correct information about their farms.

The aquaculture update is part of the comprehensive effort of the PSA to improve agricultural statistics data systems in the fisheries sector, particularly on commercial fisheries, marine municipal fisheries, inland fisheries, and aquaculture, said Escote. (PIA/PN)