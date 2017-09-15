Armed group destroys solar panels in Cadiz

BACOLOD City – An armed group destroyed solar panels in a power plant in Barangay Tinampaan, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

“There were about 20 of them,” said Cadiz City police station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Rocky Desear.

The armed group fired at the Cadiz City Solar Power Plant destroying about 90 solar panels around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, a police report showed.

The damages were estimated to be around P3 million, Desear said.

Several weeks ago, the power plant management received a letter demanding them to give a “revolutionary tax” to the armed group.

Desear said they have yet to confirm if this was related to the attack.

Recovered from the crime scene were seven empty shells of M14, M16 and AK47 firearms, M203 grenade launchers, several .45-caliber gun bullets, and a grenade that failed to explode.

Cadiz City mayor Patrick Escalante requested security augmentation in the area from the Philippine Army./PN