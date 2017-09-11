Armed group shoots ‘RPA- AAB commander’ to death

BACOLOD City – About 15 men ambushed an alleged officer of the Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPA-ABB) in Barangay Locutan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

The 50-year-old Jovanie Banista – 6th Distrcit commander of the RPA-ABB in the village – was on his way home when attacked around 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, a police report showed.

Banista was on board a motorcycle when the gunmen fired at him repeatedly and fled shouting, “Mabuhay and NPA!”

Banista was rushed to a hospital but died along the way.

In 2014, Banista was also ambushed, police said./PN