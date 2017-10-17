Arrest warrant served

BACOLOD City – Police served a man with a warrant of arrest in Barangay Binicuil, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

The 54-year-old Romeo Olmedo was accused of violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Kabankalan City police arrested Olmedo on Oct. 16 on the strength of the warrant issued by Judge Rosario Ester Orda-Caise of the Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Kabankalan City.

The warrant was issued on Jan. 16.

Olmedo was detained at the Kabankalan City police station lockup facility.

The court recommended a P120,000 bail bond for Olmedo./PN