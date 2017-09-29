Art linked to reduced stress, study shows

THERE are too many ways to beat stress. Some people go for a run, do some window shopping, hang out with friends, or spend time with themselves. Most of us would do anything to beat stress; it’s everybody’s mortal enemy. Its effects to our physical and mental well-being can be huge, turning us into green-eyed monsters, walking zombies, and friendless creatures.

The next time you feel that overwhelming feeling of stress that seems to eat you out, science suggests to reach for some crayons, calligraphy pens, or any art-related stuff. This is because a study found out that creativity reduces stress hormones in your body.

The study, entitled Reduction of Cortisol Levels and Participants’ Responses Following Art Making, involved 39 healthy adults, ranging from 18 to 59 years old. The researchers – Girija Kaimal,Kendra Ray and Juan Muniz – distributed art materials to the participants and asked them to create anything they want in a span of 45 minutes. The researchers discovered that 75 percent of them experienced “a decrease in their levels of cortisol, a hormone that the body secretes to respond to stress.”

“But I’m not even artistic,” you may say.

According to the study, art-related activities can significantly reduce stress regardless of the person’s artistic capabilities. So whether you do a Van Gogh level of art or just draw stick figures, it doesn’t matter.

Here are some art-related activities that you can try:

Make collage

Suddenly, it feels like highschool once again. Remember all those scrapbooks full of framed photos, cutesy stuff, and doodles? Why not try to make another one now that you’re an adult? It’s a great way to reduce stress and keep your memories.

Coloring books

Nowadays, there are tons of coloring books sold in department stores. Buy yourself some colored pens or watercolor and make your imagination go wild in coloring the figures and patterns.

Try calligraphy

There is something about calligraphy that relaxes the mind. It must be the beautiful strokes and the daintiness of the outputs. Try enrolling in calligraphy classes or watch video tutorials. Who knows? This will be your new favorite hobby.

Design a postcard

Are you stressed? Or are you mad at someone? Express your feelings on a postcard. You do not need to send it anyway.

Draw while listening to music

Some artists listen to music whil they create their masterpieces. Try putting your Spotify on shuffle and draw in response to music. Move your pen or watercolor depending on the rythm of the song.

Make watercolor paintings

It sounds challenging but why not try your hand at watercolor painting? Start with a simple quotation and when you’re ready, you can explore painting landscapes and people. Unleash the inner Van Gogh in you./PN