Asean gab: Fewer cops in Boracay

BORACAY – Police deployment for the Asean Summit meetings has been lowered.

Officers who will guard the island resort were down to 1,500 from the original 4,000, according to Rowen Aguirre, executive assistant for Boracay affairs of the local government of Malay, Aklan.

But Aguirre clarified that this will not affect the preparedness of Boracay.

In fact, he said, security and emergency preparations for the first Asean Summit meeting starting Feb. 13 were all set.

The first Asean event will be a Senior Officials’ Meeting, while the main event — from Feb. 19 to 21 — will be the Asean Ministerial Meeting.

Boosting security monitoring were the 18 closed-circuit television cameras installed in various locations, said Aguirre.

Chief Superintendent Jose Gentiles, regional police director, will be the task group commander for security, while Office of Civil Defense regional director Rosario Cabrera will be the task group commander for emergency.

Asean Summit delegates will be provided with their own lanes at airports and ports, Aguirre said. (PNA)