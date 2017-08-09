‘ASEAN seeks regional inclusive growth, dev’t’

MANILA – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is aiming for regional inclusive economic growth, 50 years after its inception in 1967, President Rodrigo Duterte emphasized on Tuesday.

“We want a region that is sustainable and inclusive in its growth – where no one is left behind and everyone has the opportunity to realize their potentials,” Duterte said in a speech during the 50th anniversary celebration of the ASEAN at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

He cited efforts of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council in achieving inclusive growth in the region.

“Indeed, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council’s Alliance for Prosperity for All is showing how the inclusive business model can help achieve growth for our MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) and our peoples in the grassroots,” the President said.

Duterte emphasized that prosperity should not be the right of just a chosen few. “It must be a blessing enjoyed by all,” he said.

“It is a journey that continues as we seek to engage with our neighbors positively in dialogue partnerships that continue to grow,” he added.

The President called on member states to pursue lasting peace and security, economic prosperity, and continued cultural development with the ASEAN people at the core.

“This is the ASEAN way that propelled our region forward on a path towards greater peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples because of these endeavors,” the President said. (GMA News)