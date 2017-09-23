Ati-Atihan opening salvo set next month

KALIBO, Aklan – The beat of drums and lyres will reverberate through the streets of this capital town for the Tamboe Salvo, Ati-Atihan Festival opening salvo next month.

The kick-off celebration, which will be a sneak peak of the world’s top 300 festivals honoring Señor Santo Niño, will be on Oct. 19.

This was according to the Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc. (Kasafi), the festival organizer.

A parade will be joined by more than 40 tribes, groups and revelers from Mabini Street to Kalibo Pastrana Park at 3 p.m.

Australian disc jockey (DJ) and model Callum David, DJ Katsy Lee, MC Gino, and other local DJs will host Hyteria, a music party that will close the opening celebration at 6 p.m. the next day.

Ati-Atihan Festival, regarded as the “Mother of Philippine Festivals,” will feature old and new activities for revelers from Jan. 12 to 21 next year. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)