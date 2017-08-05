Attempted murder suspects nabbed

BACOLOD City – Two men charged with attempted murder were caught in Barangay Luna, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

Forty-four-year-old Jose “Kano” Portuguez Jr. and Rolando “Bogrong” Bermejo were nabbed by police by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Renato Muñez, executive judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 60 in Cadiz City dated May 9, 2007.

The court recommended P120,000 bail for Portuguez and Bermejo, a police report showed.

They were detained and await transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology./PN