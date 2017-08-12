Attempted murder suspects surrender

DUMAGUETE City – Two suspects in an attempted killing of a market supervisor in Bais City, Negros Oriental surrendered to the police.

Janjan Reposo, 32, and Vincent Grampon, 18, admitted to shooting the 58-year-old Marissa Silva of Barangay Looc on Aug. 10.

Silva, the supervisor of Mercado de Bais market complex, was shot three times on the legs, thighs and arms while she and her husband Leonardo Jr. were on board a motorcycle on their way home around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, a police report showed.

Grampon surrendered first around 7 p.m. the next day, said Bais City police chief Inspector Ronilo Macasilhig.

After an hour, police went to the police station in Tanjay City where Reposo surrendered.

Recovered from the crime scene were seven empty shells of a .45-caliber firearm which the suspects confirmed theirs.

Police investigation revealed that Grampon and Reposo were ordered to kill Silva by Julito “Joeboy” Sablada.

Joeboy is married to Ellen, a fish vendor in the market complex.

Ellen is one of the petitioners who has filed a complaint against the Bais City local government regarding the latter’s decision to privatize the market complex, said Bais City Legal Officer Lloyd Elmaco.

Grampon and Reposo were subjected to an inquest proceeding on Aug. 11 and facing charges for attempted murder.

Police are helping Silva and her husband to file a case against the Subaladas. (PNA)