Augustus. Agóst. Αύγουστος. Augustam. Août. Auguscht. August. Agosto. The National Language Month

Language is a product not of one cause but of several factors. It is a social creation, a human invention – an unconscious invention, of a whole community. (Sociology Discussion)

Language is a constituent element of civilization. It raised man from a savage state to the plane which he was capable of reaching. Man could not become man except by language. An essential point in which man differs from animals is that man alone is the sole possessor of verbal language. No doubt animals also exhibit certain degree of power of communication but that is not only inferior in degree to human language, but also radically diverse.

Language is one of the most marked, conspicuous, as well as fundamentally characteristic of the faculties of man. The importance of language for man and society cannot be minimized. As a personal thing, language is not only a mode of communication between individuals but is also a way for the expression of personality.

In the Philippines, “Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa” is celebrated every August of the year. It is the month-long celebration of the Philippine National Language: Filipino. The celebration is lead by the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF). This year’s theme is “Filipino: Wikang Mapagbago” (Filipino: Language of Change). It is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s advocacy to strengthen the nation.

“Dahil sa ating wika at sa kulturang pinangangalagaan natin, mas nakikilala sa buong mundo ang ating pagka-Filipino. Patuloy tayong maghanap ng paraan upang maisakatuparan ang mga layuning babago sa kalidad ng ating buhay at sa kasalukuyang estado ng ating bayan,” Duterte said in a statement, which was released by Malacaňan last July 31.

In line with this, the Department of Education (DepEd) has released memo no. 58, series of 2017 to provide guidelines, objectives and sub-themes of ‘Buwan ng Wika’ celebration.

The objectives of the celebration are: to (1) fully-implement Presidential Proclamation No. 1041; (2) encourage all government agencies and private sectors to be part of programs that raise language and civic consciousness; and (3) show the importance of national language through the active participation in all activities related to “Buwan ng Wika.”

The theme for the month is divided into four sub-themes which will serve as a guide in the weekly activities especially for schools during the month of August. It includes (1) “Wikang Filipino, Susi sa Pagbabago”; (2) “Pangangalaga sa Wikang Katutubo, Pagpapayaman sa Wikang Filipino”; (3) “Wikang Filipino: Wika ng Maka-Filipinong Saliksik”; and “Pagsasalin, Mahalaga sa Bago at Mapagbagong Karunungan.”

The annual ‘Buwan ng Wika’ is pursuant to Proclamation 1041, signed by former President Fidel V. Ramos, which declares the national celebration of the National Language Month every August. Former President Manuel Quezon accordingly, is considered the “Father of the National Language.”

It is high time to create some “noise” and join hands to show support for our country in an act of patriotism, our signature as Filipinos, through giving value to our very own language. This month’s celebration is one of the best gateways for us Filipinos to once again express unity and solidarity with our nation./PN