Bacolod clearing sidewalks – Orola

BACOLOD City – City Administrator John Orola clarified that the local government was already clearing roads and sidewalks of obstructions.

Negros Occidental governor Alfredo Marañon Jr. has asked local officials to remove squatters and other obstructions on major streets.

“We already warned informal settlers,” Orola said. “What I can say is that we are on our way (to completely clearing the roads).”

But the local official pointed out that the city government was observing due process.

While a court order is not necessary, it is important to give informal settlers notices and inform them that their structures are illegal, Orola stressed.

Under the law, informal settlers may be removed any time, the city administrator said without identifying a specific law.

“We are humans. We are considering their situation. We give them time to dismantle their structures,” Orola said.

Marañon wanted structures blocking motorists removed from the streets, specifically on Lacson, San Juan and Gatuslao.

Orola said the City Legal Office was scheduled to remove illegal structures on Gatuslao soon.

Informal settlers will be provided with adequate housing facilities, he added./PN