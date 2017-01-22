BACOLOD City – The Business One-Stop-Shop for permits processing and renewal in this city, which was supposed to end Jan. 20, has been extended until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairman of committee on laws, ordinances, and good government, said in a report Friday the extension was approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) through an ordinance, which he authored.

This is in response to the request of Mayor Evelio Leonardia to extend the one-stop-shop, he added.

Since Jan. 3, owners of business establishments here have flocked to the Bacolod City Government Center to either renew their permits or register their business.

The Permits and Licensing Division is processing the renewal and new registration of business permits Mondays to Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no noon break.

The process has been streamlined from five steps to only three steps to ensure a faster service.

Leonardia said the new procedure is in line with his administration’s vision of making Bacolod more business-friendly.

“We wish to see that business confidence is restored and a climate conducive for business and industry to grow and prosper is established,” Leonardia said.

On Monday, Jan. 16, Undersecretary for Public Safety Jesus Hinlo Jr. of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) visited the business one-stop-shop to monitor the speedy execution of the procedures in issuing fire safety certifications to business establishments, as mandated under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 series of 2016 of the DILG, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Stela Rose Rayos, head of Permits and Licensing Division, said they received 11,700 business permit applications, both new and renewals, between January 3 and 19.

Rayos said she expects an increase from the 25,774 total business applications in 2016. (PNA)