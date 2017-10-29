BACOLOD City – A man survived an attempt on his life in Barangay 1, Bais City, Negros Oriental.

The 27-year-old resident Jhorim Saldonido was walking on Upper Aglipay Street when Bienvinido “Junmas” Mascardo of Barangay 2, Bais City fired at him three times around 1 a.m. on Oct. 25, a police report showed.

Saldonido managed to run and ask help from a nearby house.

He sustained gunshot wounds on the right arm and elbow, police said.

Saldonido was rushed to the Bais City District Hospital and later transferred to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City for treatment.

Mascardo, on the other hand, fled after the incident.

Bais City police were looking into old grudge as possible motive in the shooting.

Police were still locating Mascardo./PN