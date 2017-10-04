Banga company violates env’t policies – EMB

KALIBO, Aklan – The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) had found five violations in the operation of the Polychem Farms, Inc. in Banga, Aklan.

The company, which is owned by the family of Rep. Carlito Marquez, has failed to secure a permit to operate for sale, register as a hazardous waste generator, install a billboard, submit monitoring reports, and designate a pollution officer, said EMB regional director Ariel Gloria.

Gloria wrote to Banga mayor Erlinda Maming informing her that the EMB will send a notice of violation to the management of the company.

It was learned that Maming questioned the legality of the company’s operation after receiving complaints from residents living near the facility, which prompted the EMB to assign personnel who conducted an integrated compliance inspection.

Marquez could not be reached for comment as of this writing./PN