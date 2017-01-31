Batangas survives Victoria Sports in PBA D-League

MANILA – Team Batangas recovered from an early deficit to score an 88-85 win over the Victoria Sports-Manuel L. Quezon University in the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Joseph Sedurifa led the way with 17 points, with 12 points coming in the first half, for Batangas, which snapped its two-game losing skid to improve its win-loss record to 1-2.

Roldan Sara, Chrisantoni dela Peña and Cedrick Ablaza added 15 points apiece, while Don Carlo Fortu had nine markers, including three three-point conversions, for Batangas.

Trailing 34-24 following a conversion by Ilonggo Chris Bitoon for Victoria Sports, Batangas began its run behind consecutive points by Sedurifa to come to within 45-42 at halftime.

Batangas continued its run early in the third as it finally took the lead at 51-50 on a triple by Sara. Both teams had an exchange of leads from there until Batangas went to the final frame with a 65-63 advantage after a basket by dela Peña.

Batangas then built its largest lead of the match at 73-63 early in the final quarter on eight straight points by Sara, Fortu and Ablaza. The Victoria Sports then countered with a run to come to within 75-71.

After Batangas increased the lead to 80-72 following a Sara triple, the Victoria Sports mounted another rally behind Robbie Herndon to snatch the lead at 85-84 with just over two minutes left in the play.

Batangas quickly countered with a basket from Sedurifa and Ablaza for an 88-85 edge. Victoria Sports had a chance to force overtime but Zachary Nicholls misfired his triple.

Herndon top-scored with 27 points, while Michael Ayonayon and Aris Dionisio had 10 markers each for the Victoria Sports, which suffered its second straight loss in as many outings./PN