‘Bato’ curses cops in extortion of Koreans

PAMPANGA – Philippine National Police chief director general Ronald ”Bato” dela Rosa on Wednesday cursed seven police officers accused of illegally detaining and extorting money from three South Korean tourists last month.

Dela Rosa instructed the cops from the Angeles City Police Station 5 to stand in line outside the police station before asking them one by one to explain their involvement in the alleged “hulidap” extortion scheme.

“Bakit ninyo binira? Bakit ninyo binugbog? Anong klaseng legitimate operation? Legitimate? Legitimate bang bumira ng police operation, legitimate bang mambugbog?” he demanded.

Three Korean tourists earlier said they had to pay more than P300,000 to police officers who had detained them for seven hours.

The cops claimed that the South Koreans were involved in illegal gambling but had no arrest order or a search warrant.

CCTV footage showed the cops taking golf equipment, shoes, jewelry, and other items from the house of the Koreans before taking the three to the police station where they were held for seven hours.

Dela Rosa has ordered the dismissal of the seven cops and the relief of city police director, Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino. (ABS-CBN News)