Bayan Muna wants to reopen Mamasapano inquiry

MANILA – Militant party-list Bayan Muna is calling for the resumption of the investigation into the bloody incident in Mamasapano that killed 44 police commandos, along with 18 Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters and five Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate filed Resolution 491 to further investigate the issues on the Mamasapano incident that remain unanswered and unresolved.

The House probe aims to tackle “who ultimately ordered the botched operation,” “where the $5 million reward money went,” “whether or not there was an order for military forces to stand down,” and “what clearly is the United States’ role in the said Oplan Exodus.”

Justice remains elusive for the families of the dozens of slain Special Action Force troopers two years after the “fateful” Mamasapano incident, Zarate lamented.

“It is by this intention to seek clarity that President Rodrigo Duterte expressed recently his intention to re-open the Mamasapano probe. Particularly, he questioned as to who got the supposed $5-million reward for the capture or death of Marwan,” he added.

Bayan Muna believes the indictment of former Police director general Alan Purisima and former Special Action Force commander Getulio Napeñas is “not enough” because those who were ultimately responsible for the encounter between the government and Muslim rebels remain unpunished.

“The United States, in particular, remain unrepentant – not only to what happened in Mamasapano, but to the many historical wrongs and crimes it inflicted to the Filipino society because of its interference in the country’s internal affairs,” the resolution stated./PN