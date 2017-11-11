Bello urges NegOcc employers: ‘Comply with safety, health standards’

BACOLOD City – Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III urged employers in Negros Occidental to comply with occupational safety and health standards that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) set.

Bello said this in his keynote address at the 12th Safety Summit on Thursday at Business Inn Hotel in this city.

The Safety Organization of Negros Occidental (SONO) collaborated with the DOLE Occupational Safety and Health Center to organize the two-day event, which ended on Friday.

The theme was “Sustaining Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment Practices for Decent Work.”

Bello also highlighted DOLE’s initiatives for the health and safety of workers in the country.

These include the “no high heels policy” in malls and other business establishments under the DOLE’s Department Order No. 178 series of 2017, or the Safety and Health Measures for Workers Who by Nature of their Work Have to Stand at Work.

Moreover, Bello said they are creating a technical group that will work on occupational safety and health standards inspections across the country.

“This is to strengthen our standards,” stressed Bello.

He particularly cited bus accidents as indication of not following the health and safety occupational standards.

Aside from the defects of the vehicle, Bello said some drivers lack proper training or were subjected to more than 12 hours of work, factors that may have caused accidents.

The Labor secretary said these can be prevented if the standards were followed. (PNA/PN)