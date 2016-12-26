FRAILOCRACY was bitterly criticized by Jose Rizal and the ilustrados in the 19th century. These enlightened propagandists found the triumvirate of the friars, civil government and military men as social evils. While names and places changed and situations are not exactly the same in 2016, the triumvirate are still here. These tatsulok or triumvirate play essential roles in the Philippine society.

Listening to the homilies in the traditional Simbang Gabi, the Church is the moral voice as it has proven itself during the martial law regime. The pulpit serves as a means of reaching out to a captive audience, the usual apathetic Filipino people.

Today, friars, particularly in the traditional Simbang Gabi – have their homilies as reminders of our weaknesses, the present state of our nation, our obligations and the very reason why we celebrate Christmas. Three salient points struck me in the homilies delivered in these dawn masses: Christmas as celebration of life; change made possible by anger and courage; and discordant voices and haughtiness.

In the year 1990, I reflected on the Biblical story of Elizabeth and Zacariah, and it was during that Simbang Gabi when I asked the Lord why was Elizabeth given a child even in her old age while He ignored us when we did everything, going to doctors and submitting ourselves to laboratory tests and physical examination, as we asked for one baby girl. Out of our frustration, we eventually gave up.

We totally surrendered all of our wishes to Him, and again, in a Simbang Gabi in 1991 I silently asked Him why Elizabeth was given a son and not my wish. The subsequent year, at age 42 and beyond our expectation, He blessed us with our little angel, Émile Angela, our gem. Through Émile Angela we see that life is so precious, but we cannot will it. No one has the right to take it away, too. Life is a gift. Only God can give it. He gives it freely, and we are just simply “vessels” as instruments to bear that gift. He alone can take it back.

The second point is a question on how can anger and courage bring about change we want. The priest explained, “Anger for the wrong deeds we do, anger to our weaknesses, and the courage born out of faith, our capacity to say No!”

The third point is on “words” and “voices.” John was a gift to Elizabeth and Zacariah, he was the voice in the wilderness. His father Zacariah lost words though he still had his voice when he doubted God’s words. Today, the priest continued, “We hear discordant sounds. The word is lost. We always hear empty sounds of lies and hatred and enmity.”

Undeniably, in the cacophony of noise we hear every day, we are drowned in our earthly pursuits for fame, wealth and power. We are lost. What is certain, however, is the lot of the haughty. The certainty of downfall!

Today, the message of Christmas is clear. LISTEN. (delsocorrodaquila@gmail.com/PN)