BENEATH AND BEYOND

The versatile cell phone

THE PHILIPPINES is the cellphone capital of the world. From fish vendors to janitors to the top executives, cell phone is an indispensable gadget. This device is affordable. From P200 or P300 you can buy stolen or secondhand ones, to a whooping price of P50,000 to P60,000, brand new.

Your kind of cell phone tells so much about you: your status in life and your attitude. It reveals so much about your personality.

Cell phone saves time. It establishes connections and can enkindle or sustain relationships. You can save life in case of emergency and you can ease loneliness and boredom by tinkering it: playing games, watching movie or communicating through Facebook. Cell phone can give you direction and the latest information. It can be your flashlight, it can be your radio, it can be your camera, and it can be used for recording.

All you need is a minimum load of P10. You can already transact legitimate business through it. You can, as well, carry out monkey business. It can be a handy gadget for cheating during examinations.

It’s too versatile. Cell phone can be used as a prop. (Unless you are too popular of using it that way, buking ka na…)

Mr. A is a top local executive who avoids listening to his people’s problems by pretending to be engrossed talking to someone on his cell phone. Nice props!

Madame B, a woman who has the propensity for married men, at the sight of those who annoy her, enraged wives who want to pull her hair, immediately pulls out her cell phone and talks. She feigns oblivious of people around her, pretending to be pristine. Nice escape!

Mr. C uses cell phone to entice gullible girls, usually ending in rape or acts of lasciviousness.

High blood Mr. X was shaking mad while talking to his phone, shouting at the top of his lungs, when he accidentally dropped his phone. Not wanting to lose his momentum, he instinctively bent and picked it up, forgetting that he was driving. He had his head wounded, and he had to pay millions to owners of four SUVs behind him for the damage he caused.

Mrs. Y was walking in the corridor while talking to her cell phone when unintentionally a student bumped her. She lost her balance and broke her arm.

One scientific study was conducted on objects that carry bacteria and viruses, and believe it or not, cell phone was found out to be the dirtiest.

Many accidents took place because of cell phone, many crimes were perpetrated, many misunderstandings took place. Anyway, it is not the fault of a cell phone per sé.

What kind of cell phone do you have? How do you use your cell phone? It tells a lot about your personality. (delsocorrodaquila@mail.com/PN)