BFAR holds forum vs illegal fishing

ROXAS City – A conference was conducted to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the province’s territorial waters.

The Fishery Law Enforcement Conference, organized by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), gathered local agriculture and fishery officials, law enforcement agencies and fisherfolk.

“This activity is a proactive response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s warning to local officials where illegal fishing are prevalent,” said BFAR regional director Remia Aparri.

There were 89 illegal fishing apprehensions in the province from January to Aug. 15, BFAR record showed.

Local government units (LGUs) were already implementing ordinances and other measures to fight illegal fishing, Aparri said.

Sea patrols, or the “Bantay Dagat,” were also formed by the LGUs, Aparri added. (PIA/PN)