Bill seeks ‘recreation’ of NIR

BACOLOD City – A bill seeking the establishment of the Negros Island Region (NIR) was pending at the committee on local government of the House of Representatives.

The bill – filed last year by Rep. Stephen Paduano of Abang Lingkod party-list – was waiting to be scheduled for deliberation, said Rep. Greg Gasataya.

Paduano believes the NIR’s creation through legislation will eliminate “uncertainties.”

If the measure is passed and signed into law, only Congress may revoke it, Paduano said.

Executive Order (EO) No. 38, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Aug. 7, abolished the one-island region that then President Benigno Aquino III created via EO No. 183 in 2015.

EO No. 38 pointed out the lack of budget to carry out efficient government functions in the NIR.

Gasataya, a coauthor of the bill, earlier said he respects the President’s decision.

“What is important right now is to ensure the delivery of services to the people,” said Gasataya.

Despite this, “the good working relationship between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental must continue,” he added./PN