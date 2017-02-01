Bizmen required to set up lights outside stores

ILOILO City – The City Council has already passed an ordinance requiring businessmen in this city to set up lights outside their establishments.

Councilor Joshua Alim said the lights are important for the security of the consumers, employees and business owners.

“Importante para sa seguridad sang indi lamang sa bumalakal kundi pati man sa mga tag-iya, trabahador kag propedad ang pagpahamtang sang suga,” said Alim.

The penalty in violating the ordinance is P1,000, he added.

He furthermore shared that businessmen in this city seem to rely on street lights alone.

“The street lights may not help in case of emergency,” he said. “Sa Ledesma [Street] dulom, sa JM Basa [Street] dulom. Importante nga mapasiga ang suga sa oras sang kagab-ihon ilabi na kung sarado ang mga establisyamento,” Alim added.

Through the ordinance, the City Council said they are expecting Iloilo City to be more peaceful and crime-free.