Boboy not interested to run for governor

ILOILO – Cong. Raul “Boboy” Tupas (5th District) is not interested to run for governor.

“I’m a new congressman. I want my service to have an impact in my district,” said Tupas, and this meant he wanted to serve his constituents for much longer than one term.

Tupas became congressman only last year. He succeeded his elder brother, Niel Jr.

The congressman confirmed some people were prodding him to run for governor but he said if he would do so, that would make his service to the 5th District “tama ka nubo.”

Three fellow congressmen of Tupas are interested to run for governor – Richard Garin (1st District), Arthur “Toto” Defensor Jr. (3rd District) and Ferjenel Biron (4th District).

Tupas said the 5th District remained his priority. He ran for governor in 2010 but lost to Gov. Arthur Defensor Sr.

Prior to his congressional election, he served as vice governor for one term, from 2013 to 2016.

“I have so many programs and projects to follow up in my district,” said Tupas.

Tupas, Defensor, Biron, and Cong. Arcadio Gorriceta of the 2nd District agreed after the election last year to have a common candidate for governor in the 2019 election.

The gentlemen’s agreement, however, now appeared shaky with Defensor soon to join the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Defensor’s father, the governor, recently said the gentlemen’s agreement of the four congressmen was tentative.

“Liwaton ko ang insakto ko nga ginhambal sa ila. Siling ko indi ta pa man ‘ni ma-announce gid insigida kay indi pa man ini pinal nga decision kay malayo pa ang election,” said the elder Defensor. “Amon sadto tentative nga sugilanon nga ma-meeting pa kami liwat.”

Many things can happen until 2019, he added, citing his recent decision to join PDP-Laban.

“Kay nagkambyo ako partido, makontrolar ko bala ang PDP-Laban kon sin-o ang pakandidatuhon sa pagka-gobernador?” the governor pointed out.

If the Garins, for instance, will be the choice of the party, Defensor stressed, more so that he could not insist on the gentlemen’s agreement on a common gubernatorial candidate.

“It doesn’t make sense. Ano pagdikta ta sa PDP-Laban,” he said.

Congressman Garin, the provincial president of PDP-Laban in Iloilo, is believed to be interested in the governorship, too./PN