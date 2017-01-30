Bomb hoax rattles maritime school

BACOLOD City – A bomb threat prompted the suspension of classes yesterday at the Visayan VMA Global College in Barangay Sum-ag.

But the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) found out the threat was a hoax, City Administrator John Orola said.

The threat came in the form of a text message from mobile phone number 0916667981 to High School Department principal Arsenia Juanero.

Orola said the VMA head sent him a text message that she received a bomb threat.

The text from the anonymous number read: “May nakapagsabi lang po sa akin na may bomba daw na sasabog sa VMA campus at training Center @ sa yamada building ngayong araw tuod gid ni sa kuno kay kung hindi mapatay tanan nga TAWO! BOOM! Hindi lang ni isa ka tsismis salamat! Ako isa ka ginikanan [sic].”

Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky, officer-in-charge of the BCPO, dispatched a team to verify the threat only to find out it was not true./PN