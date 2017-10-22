Boracay ‘best in the world’ – CN Traveler

BORACAY – This island resort continued to be on top of the Condé Nast Traveler’s best islands in the world list.

The island has been holding the top spot for two consecutive years since last year. In 2015, it ranked 15th.

“This itty-bitty island (Boracay) in the western Philippines is as close to a tropical idyll as you’ll find in Southeast Asia, with gentle coastlines and transportative sunsets. Fold in a thriving nightlife scene, and you have one of the top tourist spots in the region,” the online lifestyle magazine said.

This year, Cebu (and Visayan Islands) and Palawan also made it to the top island destination in the world, placing second and third, respectively. Last year, Cebu ranked fifth.

“As the most densely populated island in the Philippines, Cebu is famous for its beaches on the mainland as well as across many of the surrounding islands. Not as wild as Phuket in Thailand, Cebu City is more personal, with plenty of up-and-coming restaurants and shopping,” Condé Nast Traveler said.

Condé Nast Traveler highlighted Palawan’s Puerto Princesa Subterranean River – one of the new Seven Wonders of the World and one of the longest underground rivers in the world.

Following Palawan in the list were Mallorca, Spain (4th), Mykonos, Greece (5th), Bermuda (6th), Saint Barts, Carribean (7th), Turks and Caicos, Carribean (8th), Bali, Indonesia (9th), and Cayman Islands (10th).

More than 300,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers participated in ranking the top 30 best islands in the world outside the United States in the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)