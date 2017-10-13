Boracay close to hitting 2-M tourist arrival target

BORACAY – The Department of Tourism (DOT) in this world-famous island is almost close to its 2-million target of tourist arrivals in the first nine months of the year.

The DOT recorded 1,529,895 foreign and domestic tourist arrivals from January to September this year compared to last year’s 1,348,064 in the same period last year.

The Tourism department attributed the increasing tourist arrival to visits from East Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

East Asian tourists have the most number of arrivals in this island resort, according to the DOT.

Chinese tourists have the highest total with 275,601 arrivals, followed by Koreans with 260,966 and Taiwanese with 33,930, records from the DOT showed.

Tourists from these top three visitor market countries make up 72 percent of the total 796,566 foreigner visits in the island.

In September, tourists from China, Hongkong, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan registered 59,714 arrivals.

In the same month, 2,650 tourists from Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, and Cambodia visited the island, while 2,354 were from Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, and Bahrain, and 1,263 from North American countries.

Moreover, the number of domestic tourist arrivals in the first nine months of the year rose 10 percent.

From last year’s 632,485, this year’s number of domestic tourist arrivals increased to 698,389.

The DOT records also showed that Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese tourists spend more on accommodation, shopping and water sports activities in the island compared to other visitors. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)