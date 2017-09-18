Boracay D’ Talipapa fire displaces 135 families

BORACAY – Over 135 families have been displaced after fire gutted their houses in Barangay Balabag, the Malay Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) report showed.

The fire started around 4:40 a.m. yesterday at the wet market, known as D’ Talipapa, initial investigation revealed.

The cause of the fire has yet to be known.

Affected families were composed of 274 children and 224 adults, the MSWDO said.

The fire also destroyed souvenir shops, boardinghouses and food chains, among others.

The Bureau of Fire Protection of Boracay and Tangalan and Ibajay towns responded to the area.

A “fire out” was declared around 12 p.m.

No casualty was reported.

Mayor Ceciron Cawaling called the crisis management committee to look into the incident.

The affected residents evacuated to the barangay halls of Balabag and Manoc-Manoc.

The Boracay Island Special Fire Protection Unit was still investigating the blaze./PN