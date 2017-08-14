Boracay earns P34 billion in seven months

BORACAY – Tourism receipts in the island amounted to P34,518,669,078.30 from January to July.

Tourism receipts worth P22,819,281,388.80 came from foreign tourists and overseas Filipinos, while P11,699,387,689.50 were from domestic tourists, Aklan Provincial Tourism Office records showed.

Such earnings were generated from the 1,260,958 tourist arrivals for the first half of the year; 574,405 were foreigners, 655,505 were locals and 31,048 overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Tourism in Boracay (DOT-Boracay) is positive that the 2-million tourist arrival target will be met or may even be exceeded.

For the first seven months, tourist arrivals rose by 12 percent from last year’s 1,126,755 in the same period, DOT-Boracay data showed.

In 2016, tourism receipts in the island amounted to P48,895,469,783.40. (PIA/PN)