Boracay mishap: 1 dead, 4 injured

BORACAY – A man was not as lucky as four others in a road accident in Sitio Ambulong, Barangay Manoc-Manoc in this island resort.

The 67-year-old Tony Sultan died.

Sultan was walking along the road when an electric tricycle (e-trike) hit him on Sept. 28, a police report showed.

The e-trike driver, Lazaro Daguno, surrendered to the Boracay police.

E-trike passengers Norberto Villamor, 48, Eric Roberto, 39, Ebdani Balangue, 16, and Shailyn Ninto, 14, were all injured.

The e-trike also hit two motorcycles before ramming an electrical post, the report further stated.

According to Daguno, he lost control of the brakes.

Police were still investigating the accident./PN