Boracay tourists now 1.6 million

BORACAY – Tourist arrivals in this island resort are expected to reach 1.7 million.

The Department of Tourism is confident the island will reach its tourist arrival target this year, said Boracay officer-in-charge Kristoffer Leo Velete.

Velete said the department is pinning its hopes on the influx of tourists during the holidays.

As of November 1,585,821 tourists have stayed in the island. They included 801,956 foreigners and 745,772 Filipinos.

Velete said they were expecting more during Christmas and before the New Year’s Eve.

Most hotels and resorts were fully booked, while the Caticlan airport continued to take in inbound tourists, he said.

In December 2015 tourists in Boracay reached 135,847, data from the Malay tourism office showed. Overall tourist arrivals in 2015 were 1,560,106.

Korea, China and Taiwan were the island’s three biggest markets, accounting for 70 percent of foreign visitors. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)