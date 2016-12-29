Borboran game-changer lifts Phoenix, 101-99, vs GlobalPort

MANILA – Mark Borboran scored on a game-winning tip-in to complete the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ come-from-behind 101-99 win over the GlobalPort Batang Pier in the 2016-2017 Oppo PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

With the score tied at 99-all following three free throws by Batang Pier guard Terrence Romeo, Borboran rose to the occasion for the Fuel Masters as he tipped in a missed triple by Simon Enciso to surge his team ahead, 101-99, with just 2.4 ticks left.

Borboran finish the match with a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds for the Fuel Masters, which tallied its second consecutive victory to tie with the Blackwater Elite at 4-3 win-loss.

Trailing by as much as 26 points, 87-61, early in the final quarter, the Fuel Masters went on a 10-0 scoring run behind rookie Angelo Alolino, Chico Lanete and Prince Caperal to come to within 87-71.

The Batang Pier responded with a 5-0 blast to bring up the lead to 92-71 but the Fuel Masters refused to give up as Borboran came up with 11 straight points to chop the deficit to 94-86.

After another Romeo basket, it was Cyrus Baguio’s turn to take over for the Fuel Masters with seven straight points to come to within 96-95 before surging the Fuel Masters ahead at 99-96 on baskets by JC Intal and Matthew Wright.

Rookie Wright came up with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Enciso contributed 14 markers, on four three-pointers, for the Fuel Masters, which came from a come-from-behind 94-90 win over the Meralco Bolts a week ago.

Romeo top-scored with 32 points and nine assists, while Stanley Pringle had 15 markers for the Batang Pier, which suffered its second straight defeat to slide down to a 3-3 slate./PN