BSP, cops, bank managers finding ways to stop scams

DUMAGUETE City – The Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), police and bank managers in the city are finding ways to prevent fraudulent activities involving access devices.

Republic Act 8484 defines an access device as “any card, plate, code, account number, electronic serial number, personal identification number, or other telecommunications service, equipment, or instrumental identifier, or other means of account access that can be used to obtain money, goods, services, or any other thing of value or to initiate a transfer of fund.”

Dumaguete police chief Superintendent Jovito Atanacio said there are members of an organized syndicate in the city.

Atanacio declined giving specific details as they were still planning how to address the problem.

Last week, 12 persons from Metro Manila were arrested after making transactions using fake credit cards in various establishments in the city.

Atanacio and Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas-Negros Oriental head Nicasio Parco met with the members of the Negros Oriental Bankers’ Club, Inc. (Norbac)

During the meeting, they admitted that the fraudulent activities involving access devices were hard to be entirely stopped due to the advanced technology its perpetrators are using.

While stop-gap measures are being undertaken by banks, a tangible preventive measure is still absent, said East West Bank manager Elmer Teves, who is also the NORBAC president.

Seminars and training on how to detect frauds and scams were eyed by both the NORBAC and the BSP. (PNA)