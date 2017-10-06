Bulacan water tank blast kills 3, injures 32

MANILA – Three persons died while 32 others were injured when a 42-foot-tall water tank exploded yesterday around 3:30 a.m. at Muzon village in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

According to San Jose del Monte chief of police Superintendent Fitz Macariola, the casualties were Jimmy Garcia, 50; Jaina Espina, one; and Elaine Chamzon, 22.

“Malakas ‘yung explosion at nasira ‘yung mga nakaparadang motorcycles at ‘yung patrol car doon sa kalapit na presinto,” Macariola said. “We are still investigating kung sumabog ba ‘yung water tank dahil sa pressure.”

Those injured were treated in various hospitals in Bulacan and Metro Manila.

San Jose Del Monte Water District general manager Engineer Loreto Limcolioc said they were clueless on the cause of explosion.

The water tank was regularly maintained, he stressed.

It can store up to 2,000 cubic meters of water.

Clearing operation on the affected houses were still ongoing as of press time.

Water district officials would be meeting the local government engineering team, the construction company, and the contractor of the water tank to find out the cause of explosion.

The roads from Barangay Muzon to Marilao, Bulacan were temporarily closed due to the incident./PN