Bundit stepping down as Ateneo head coach?

MANILA – The preparation of the Ateneo Lady Eagles for the upcoming UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament has hit a snag following the expected departure of head coach Anusorn “Tai” Bundit.

Tony Boy Liao, who previously served as the Lady Eagles team manager before being fired recently, said Bundit will likely quit as the Lady Eagles head coach following his departure from the team.

“Sabi ni coach Tai kung aalisin ako ng Ateneo sa women’s volleyball team ay aalis na lang din siya,” Liao said. “Kasi ang panget naman na wala na ako run pero andun pa rin siya e ako naman ang nagdala sa kanya sa Ateneo.”

However, Liao added that Bundit could still coach the Lady Eagles in the upcoming season since he signed a one-year deal with the school but will definitely not come back for Season 80.

Bundit first served as the Lady Eagles trainer before being elevated to the head coaching job, replacing Roger Gorayeb, in 2013. The Thai mentor immediately steered the Lady Eagles to a championship that year.

Bundit was able to lead the Lady Eagles to back-to-back championships in 2014 after sweeping the 16-game double-round eliminations and the two-game finals against the De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

The Lady Eagles were poised for a third straight UAAP women's volleyball championship earlier this year but was foiled by their rival Lady Spikers in three matches.