Business group vows to support city police

BACOLOD City – The Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) committed to support the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

BCPO director Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky said the MBCCI’s support will be logistical.

In a meeting yesterday, MBCCI chief Frank Carbon vowed to give gasoline supply to the BCPO for the operation of its Motorized Anti-Street Crime Operatives (MASCO).

Carbon said they have offered the same support to the city police when Senior Superintendent Ricardo dela Paz was still the BCPO director.

The business community sees MASCO as an effective tool in preventing crimes, shared Wanky. “This support will be helpful, especially that the BCPO already has motorcycles,” he said.

On Sept. 18, a memorandum will be signed after final agreement between the BCPO and the MBCCI are made. Other kinds of support were yet to be discussed.

On the other hand, Wanky announced that the public must not worry amid robbery reports circulating in the social media. He also said the robbery suspects have bailed.

“We are here to protect you,” said Wanky.

He also advised the public to be vigilant. “We were able to arrest the suspects with the help of the locals,” Wanky explained.

The BCPO head instructed the public to immediately report criminal incidents to the police instead of posting it right away on the social media./PN