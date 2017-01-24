WITH the return of Vincent “Chot” Reyes as Gilas Pilipinas coach, a perennial PBA contender team has also thrown back its support in lending its players to the national team.

A source told the Buzzer Beater that the team owners of the said PBA team is now open to lend not just two (a rookie and a veteran) but as many players as the national team needs.

“Kung dati nag decide si boss na isang player lang ang pahihiramin, ngayon pwede nang as many as you can basta huwag lang makakaapekto sa kampanya nila sa PBA,” said the source.

“Ever since naman supportive sina boss sa national team pwera na lang nung dumating si (former Gilas head coach) Tab (Baldwin). Kasi medyo hindi maganda ang tono kung siya ang nakikiusap.”

“Biruin mo daw nung nanghihiram si coach Tab ng players noon sa team owners mas kasama pa daw na parang pagbabanta? Kaya nagalit sina boss at nag-decide nga na isa lang.”

“Kasi siya naman ang nangangailangan parang siya pa ang mayabang. Mabuti na lang nakabalik na si coach Chot at babalik na rin ang suporta ng team sa Gilas. Sina boss naman kasi umulan man o umaraw nakasuporta para sa bayan.”

***

Filipino boxer Melvin Jerusalem will be up for a big test when he faces Thai boxer Wanheng Menayothin for the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight belt today at Phitsanulok in Thailand.

In a conversation with the Buzzer Beater on Monday evening, the Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon-native Jerusalem said he is more than ready for the biggest fight of his career.

“I am in peak form,” said Jerusalem. “As of now, I am just a pound over the 105 pound limit and I am confident that I will attain the needed weight during the weight in (on Tuesday).”

Jerusalem also said that he is having mixed emotions – tense and excitement – as he approaches the biggest fight of his young boxing career. He is still undefeated in 11 matches.

“It was my friend in Bukidnon who introduced me into boxing but my motivation is my family and my girlfriend who inspired me to continue and pursue my dream of becoming a champion,” Jerusalem said.

“I have sacrificed a lot for this, I stopped going to school in order to concentrate in boxing because I know that if I will do my best I can be a champion someday,” he added.

Despite only having 11 professional bouts, Jerusalem has defeated quality opponents including former world champion Florante Condes, Crison Omayao and veteran Fabio Marfa.

The 22-year-old Jerusalem added that he is extra motivated to win against Menayothin as he is dedicating his first try at a world championship belt to his father, who passed away last year.

“My father would have loved to see my first title fight for my first fight abroad”. Jerusalem said, “This is a lot of firsts for my career, and I wish he was around to see me. I guess this time he can watch me from heaven.”

Jerusalem is the first of possibly three ALA boxing fighters to challenge for world titles this year aside from Milan Melindo who will be challenging Akira Yaegashi of Japan, and Donnie Nietes, who is looking to get his hands on the vacant IBF flyweight strap./PN