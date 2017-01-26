WITH the news of Manny Pacquiao defending his World Boxing Organization (WBO) weltwerweight belt against Australian Jeff Horn, a Filipina-Australian boxer is hoping she will be given a chance to fight in the undercard.

Louisa Hawton, the reigning WBO female light flyweight champion, said it will be a dream come true for her to be part of the card, which could land as the biggest-ever in Australia.

“Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn is the biggest news for Australian boxing and will go down in history as this country’s biggest fight,” said Hawton. “I’d love to be on that card fighting alongside Manny. It would truly be a dream come true.”

“I am dubbed the female Pacquiao, and I am Australian-Filipino defending the same WBO organization title. Also, I’m Australia’s only current WBO world champ,” added Hawton.

The Perth, Australia-native Hawton was a late bloomer in the sport, starting her career only in 2014. She currently has an unblemished 7-0-0 win-loss-draw ring record, including three knockout wins.

One of Hawton’s first five fights was against Thai boxers. She also got a chance to face Filipina boxer Jujeath Nagaowa, whom she defeated via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Her biggest career win so far is when she defeated Japanese Kei Takenaka for the WBO world light flyweight championship in August 2016 in Hyogo, Japan. It was Hawton’s first time to fight outside of Australia.

“I need that break to be seen around the world,” said the 31-year-old, whose mother hails from General Santos City. “I hope Top Rank and Duco Events will give me that opportunity.”

In related news, the Filipino Melvin Jerusalem failed to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight belt following a unanimous decision loss to Thailand’s Wanheng Menayothin on Wednesday in Phitsanulok, Thailand.

The fight was so close it could have resulted in majority draw if not for the controversial deduction on Jerusalem on the eighth round due to “excessive low blow” to Menayothin. (To be continued/PN)