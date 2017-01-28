FOLLOWING the pronouncement of National University Lady Bulldogs and San Sebastian College Lady Stags mentor Roger Gorayeb of not allowing his players to join the national tryouts, the PH team organizers have expressed they are willing to make some adjustments.

A Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) member revealed to the Buzzer Beater that they are considering “special accommodation” for Gorayeb’s players namely Jaja Santiago, Jasmine Nabor and Gretchel Soltones to be able to join to the national team.

The Francis Vicente-mentored national squad held a three-day tryout at the Arellano University Gym in Taft Avenue, Pasay City that started on Saturday.

“Coach Francis is willing to adjust naman dun sa mga player ng NU at San Sebastian gustong sumali pero nag aalangan dahil sa UAAP at NCAA, magpakita lang sila dun sa tryout at magpalista,” said the official who refused to be named.

“Syempre, as much as possible, we want to assemble the best team possible kaya nga handa kaming mag-adjust basta makapag commit ‘yung mga players na gustong lumaro para sa bayan,” he added.

“Playing for the national team is a source of pride, not only for themselves, but also for their friends, families and schools. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I hope they grab it,” he said.

Unlike Gorayeb, University of Santo Tomas mentor Emilio Reyes and De La Salle University Lady Spikers’ Ramil de Jesus have made their players available for the national team tryouts.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko siya (Gorayeb) lang ang may opposition. Yung ibang coaches from UAAP and NCAA are more than willing to let their players join the national tryouts,” said the LVPI official.

“Ngayon na nag adjust na ang LVPI at kung hindi pa rin niya payagan ang mga players niya na sumipot man lang sa tryouts ay kayo na ang bahalang humusga,” concluded the source.

***

Four championship matches will be featured in this year’s inaugural boxing presentation by the Sanman Promotions on Feb. 25 at the Trade Hall Convention Center in SM General Santos City.

Dubbed the “Brawl of the Mall: Rise of the Next Champions,” the fight card will feature the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Youth super flyweight title fight between undefeated Jade Bornea and Raul Yu.

Also featured in the fight card is the matchup between Eden Sonsona and Jovanie Rota for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International super featherweight crown.

Eden’s younger brother Lolito Sonsona, meanwhile, will also be tested when he battles fellow veteran Macrea Gandionco for the vacant WBF Asia super flyweight championship.

Capping off the four championship belt fight card is the battle between Benjain Mananquil and Glenn Porras for the vacant WBF International bantamweight championship.

“We are starting with a big show and this is just the start,” said Sanman Promotions chief executive officer Jim Claude Manangquil. “All four title bouts are evenly matched. Fight fans will surely have a great night.”

“The blockbuster exciting card is free to the public. Sanman plans to do around 10 shows this year all over the Philippines including Manila and Cebu,” added Manangquil./PN