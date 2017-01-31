WITH all teams parading equally strong lineups, there will be no clear favorite when the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament opens on Feb. 4 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Despite losing several key players during the offseason, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers still has the tools for a back-to-back championship with veterans Kim Dy, Mary Joy Baron, Christine Tiamzon, Dawn Macandili and Kim Fajardo still in tow.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles still also have a solid core behind Jhoanna Maraguinot, Bea de Leon, Madeleine Madayag, Julia Morado, and returning Michelle Morente. They will also have talented rookies Julia Samonte and Kat Tolentino.

The 29-time titlist Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws also remains one of the major forces with Negrense Bernadeth Pons, Toni Rose Basas, Mary Remy Palma, Jerrili Malabanan, Ilongga Ria Duremdes, and Kyla Atienza.

The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons will have graduating Kathy Bersola, Nicole Tiamzon and Pia Gaiser, as well as Isa Molde, Diana Carlos, Justine Dorog, and Ilongga Arielle Estrañero.

The National University Lady Bulldogs also has what it takes to end a 60-year title drought behind 6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago, Jasmine Nabor, Jorelle Singh, Ilongga Roma Doromal, Aiko Urdas, and rookie Risa Sato.

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are determined to end a string of disappointments behind Ennajie Laure, Cherry Rondina, Marivic Meneses, Chlodia Cortez, Alex Cabanos, and comebacking Pamela Lastimosa.

Adamson University Lady Falcons, meanwhile, is seeking rebound from last year’s seventh place finish under new head coach Airess Padda as it banners Jessica Galanza, Joy Dacoron and Kieth Lebumfacil.

Hoping to make good strides this year, the University of the East Lady Warriors, which ended a 58-game losing streak in 2016, will lean on Ilongga Shaya Adorador, Roselle Baliton and Kat Arado.

Matches on the opening day are between the Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Warriors at 2 p.m. to be followed by the matchup between the Lady Eagles and the Golden Tigresses at 4 p.m.

***

Following his successful title retention bid, International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas could be headed for a fight in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn bout.

Ancajas’ manager Joven Jimenez said MP Promotions’ Michael Koncz hinted that the Panabo, Davao del Norte-native boxer might have another title defense in April 23 at Australia.

“Jerwin fighting in the Pacquiao-Horn undercard is a possibility,” Jimenez told the Buzzer Beater. “But, if ever that will not happen, he will still have a title defense this April.”

Ancajas wowed the boxing fans with his impressive defense of the belt he won over Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo last year by beating Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Sunday night at Venetian Hotel in Macau, China.

Ancajas immediately made his presence felt against the much-experienced Rodriguez when he pummeled the latter with right jabs and left crosses enough to negate the energy shown by the Mexican fighter.

“As far as I can remember, this is Jerwin’s best performance yet,” Ancajas’ manager Jimenez said. “He’s always improving and I am hoping that he will become a complete fighter soon.”

Ancajas currently has an impressive 26-1-1 win-loss-draw slate with 17 stoppage wins. His lone loss came at the hands of Filipino Mark Anthony Geraldo via a tight majority decision.

Rodriguez’s record, meanwhile, slipped to 32-5-0, with 19 knockout wins. This is the second time that the Mexican has lost to a Filipino boxer following his defeat to Milan Melindo in 2013./PN