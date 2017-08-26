Cadiao asks brgy support to make Antique drug-free

SAN JOSE, Antique – Gov. Rhodora Cadiao called for the support of barangay officials to make the province “drug-free.”

“We need 90 percent of Antique’s 590 barangays to be free from drugs before we can attain the province’s ‘drug-free’ status,” Cadiao said during the Peace and Order Summit at the CAP Building in this capital town.

Out of the 590 barangays, 193 were “slightly affected” by illegal drugs and 72 were “moderately affected,” a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) report showed.

There is also a “substantial decrease” in the supply of illegal drugs in the province, the report further revealed.

Cadiao also highlighted the role of local officials in information dissemination to avert plots of terrorism or violence.

Over 300 barangay captains attended the summit.

Also present were Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division commander Major General Jon Aying, PDEA regional director Wardly Getalia and Antique Police Provincial Office director Senior Superintendent Leo Irwin Agpangan.

The police officers discussed the peace and security framework of the government and the campaigns against drug abuse.

Department of Interior and Local Government provincial director Victorio Pagapulan also talked about the activation of local anti-drug abuse councils while a short orientation on federalism was delivered by Engineer Marcial Jucson. (PIA/PN)