Cadiao wants more infra projects as Visayas RDC head

SAN JOSE, Antique – Gov. Rhodora Cadiao sought for more infrastructure projects as the new chairwoman of the Visayas Regional Development Committee (RDC).

Cadiao was elected on Aug. 25 via unanimous vote. “It came as a surprise for me,” she said.

The governor considered her election a “great opportunity” since the Senate committee on finance is also chaired by an Antiqueña, Sen. Loren Legarda.

“Meetings in the Malacañang will give me chances to bring up more projects for Visayas,” said Cadiao.

The Visayas RDC covers regions 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas) and 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Cadiao will serve in the committee for three years. (PNA)