Candoni pa: ‘Help find my daughter’

BACOLOD City – A 70-year-old father from Barangay East, Candoni, Negros Occidental was looking for his 20-year-old daughter.

His daughter Myra left their house on Sept. 26, Ernesto Mendoza said in a radio interview yesterday.

According to Mendoza, Myra was disappointed that he could not send her to school due to poverty.

He said the last information on his daughter that he received was that she was on board a fast craft bound for Iloilo City.

Mendoza said he went to Iloilo City on Oct. 1 and stayed at the terminal in Barangay Tagbac, Jaro district in the hope of finding Myra, but to no avail.

Mendoza appealed to anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of his daughter to contact him through his cellphone number 09464702104./PN