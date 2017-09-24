Capiz adopts United Nations theme for tourism month

ROXAS City – “Sustainable Tourism – A Tool for Development.”

The province of Capiz has adopted the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s theme for its tourism month celebration.

Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Officer Alphonsus Tesoro said the celebration will highlight the province’s contribution to the country’s tourism industry by providing human resource.

The office revived the “birang” (abaca) weaving livelihood through conducting trainings in Panay Bukidnon communities.

Tourism and cultural awareness forums and handicraft production workshops were also held in some towns.

The province also staged a local product bazaar and a cultural presentation during the 28th Philippine Travel Mart in SMX Convention Center in Mall of Asia, Pasay City, last Sept. 1 to 3.

The province’s booth won 2nd runner-up in the best booth competition during the event.

Other activities include seminars on effective customer service, a seafood expo, a coastal cleanup, art exhibition design and production workshops, photo exhibit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations traditional costumes, and tree planting.

“All these activities feature the rich tourism and cultural assets of the province, boost economic activity through tourism and investments, and encourage private and community participation to various tourism initiatives,” Tesoro said. (PIA/PN)