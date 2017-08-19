Capiz archdiocese to send goods to Marawi refugees

ROXAS City – The Archdiocese of Capiz will give relief goods to the people of the besieged Marawi City on Aug. 25.

This was after “Capiceños responded to the call for humanitarian mission,” said Capiz Archdiocesan Social Action Center (CASAC) communications officer Rhiel dela Rosa.

The Help Marawi, Save Humanity project was initiated by the Archdiocese of Capiz through the CASAC and Capiz Archdiocesan Disaster Emergency Responders.

The church-based organizations will deliver the goods to over 500 evacuees living in non-recognized evacuation centers underserved by the government and nongovernment organizations, said dela Rosa.

“We have to thank the people of Capiz for helping in cash and in kind,” said CASAC director Reverend Father Mark Granflor.

The Archdiocese of Capiz had also donated P50,000 to augment the needs of displaced people of Marawi who fled to Iligan City and other neighboring towns. (PIA/PN)